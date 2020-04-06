NXT TV preview: The lineup for Wednesday’s television show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s NXT television show, which was taped in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano.

-Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Tegan Nox vs. Chelsea Green vs. Dakota Kai in a ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

