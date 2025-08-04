Dreamwave Wrestling “The Hands We’re Dealt” results (8/2): Vetter’s review of Connor Hopkins vs. Brittnie Brooks for the Dreamwave Title, Donovan Dijak and Hartenbower vs. Channing Thomas and Stephen Wolf

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “The Hands We’re Dealt”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 2, 2025, in La Salle, Illinois, at Kaycee Club

They held an all-women’s show in this room a day earlier. It’s sold out and packed with 350 or so fans. Lights are on. Everyone on the lineup is a regular on shows I watch, so no new faces. I’ll reiterate that La Salle is roughly an hour’s drive west of Chicago.

* I’ve seen this a few times lately… cards are being shuffled — outside of the fans’ view!! — to ‘randomly’ select tonight’s matches. PWS in Massachusetts did this, and so did Revolver in Ohio. In both cases, I don’t think the matches were truly random, and I don’t think it’s the case here. (Again, I do recall Ian Rotten letting fans pull names out of a hat or something to that effect at an IWA Mid-South show years ago, to have a true random draw, and the wrestlers truly ‘called it in the ring.’) Anyhow, I do not buy for a second that this is a random draw. Regardless… the fans don’t know any of the matches for this show.

* Also… any champions that are ‘randomly drawn’ MUST defend their title, regardless of who they are facing.

1. Gringo Loco vs. Nick Gage. The crowd was shocked to see deathmatch specialist Gage, who I don’t think has been here before. He has dropped a lot of weight, to the point he actually looks unhealthy thin. They almost immediately brawled to the floor and into the crowd. Gage pushed a door, a garbage can, and some metal into the ring. They got in the ring, and Gage hit a suplex, dropping Loco on the metal piece at 6:00. He speared Loco through a door in the corner.

Gage pulled out a pizza cutter at 8:00 and used it against Loco’s forehead. “There is no way to prepare for that!” Kyle Fields said. Gage wrapped a chain around Loco’s head and pushed it into the cut. Loco hit him a couple times with a garbage can to the head and got a nearfall at 11:00. Loco hit his Split-Legged Moonsault for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Loco pushed a crowbar into Gage’s mouth. Gross. Gage hit a piledriver onto a garbage can. Loco hit a Falcon Arrow onto a door that was lying on the mat at 15:00, and he hit Gage with a chair. Loco then hit a top-rope guillotine legdrop onto Gage on a door bridge for the pin. Not really my speed but the blood loss was actually pretty minor.

Gringo Loco defeated Nick Gage at 15:27.

* Loco got on the mic and made clear that “if there is no Nick Gage, there is no Gringo Loco.” He put Gage over as a mentor and a friend. (Wow, how lucky that they were randomly drawn to face each other! I kid!)

2. Rebecca J. Scott vs. J-Rod vs. Fallyn Grey vs. Abadon vs. Airica Demia in a five-way for the Uprising Alternative Title. Nice to Abadon back here for a second straight day. Fallyn is a fallen angel gimmick, and I’m a big fan of what I’ve seen from her. Airica is a green-haired teen who is quite similar in looks and style to Billie Starkz. How did no men wind up getting randomly drawn into this match? J-Rod came out last, and I think she is wearing her “American Gladiator” costume from the show. They all brawled, and Grey hit a snap suplex. J-Rod (who is 5’10” and just massively tall compared to the other four) dropped Grey snake-eyes.

J-Rod started bodyslamming all her smaller opponents. RJS and Demia worked together to bodyslam J-Rod. Abadon hit a stunner on RJS at 2:00. Demia hit an Eat D’Feat on Abadon. RJS hit a Death Valley Driver on Grey and a running knee for a nearfall. Abadon went for a Sister Abigail, but RJS blocked it and got a rollup for a nearfall. Abadon hit a twisting uranage on Scott for a nearfall at 3:30, but J-Rod made the save. J-Rod put RJS on her shoulders and did some deep squats. Everyone started hitting running blows in a corner on J-Rod. Abadon hit the Sister Abigail move. Demia hit a snap dragon suplex. RJS hopped on Grey’s back, applied a rear-naked choke, and Fallyn tapped out. Wow, that was a lot of action in a match that short.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated J-Rod, Fallyn Grey, Abadon, and Airica Demia to retain the Uprising Alternative Title at 4:59.

* Heel manager Zeke Zshe came to the ring and got booed. “How dare you all disrespect me!” he shouted at the fans.

3. Vic Capri vs. Hunter Holdcraft. Hunter is the taller guy on his tag team, and I love that he’s getting a singles match against the grizzled veteran Capri. Hunter wore his amateur wrestling singlet, and he tied up Vic on the mat. (Vic has certainly been wrestling longer than Hunter’s been alive!) Vic hit a dropkick and a T-Bone Suplex for a nearfall at 2:30. Good mat reversals, and Vic hit a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. Hunter hit a German Suplex, then a second one. He hit a Chaos Theory (rolling German Suplex) for a nearfall at 5:00.

Capri countered with a Dragon Suplex and a running knee to the head in the ropes, and both men tumbled to the floor. They brawled at ringside. Capri tried a Sliced Bread on the ring apron, but Hunter blocked it. Hunter clotheslined Vic into the ring at 7:00. Capri hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall. Hunter hit a release belly-to-belly suplex, with Vic crashing into the corner, and Hunter got a nearfall at 8:30. Hunter nailed a sit-out powerbomb for the pin! That’s a big statement win for the youngster over a top veteran here, and the commentators rightfully put it over as a big deal. Nice.

Hunter Holdcraft defeated Vic Capri at 8:52.

* Dreamwave owner Jay Repsel got in the ring and told the fans this was Vic’s last match! The crowd immediately chanted, “Thank you, Vic!” Vic got on his knees and bowed on the Dreamwave logo. Jay put over how Vic got in the ring with a kid for his final match; Jay and Vic hugged. Vic got on the mic and said he’s been wrestling for 24 years and he thanked the fans. I’m so glad I saw this. The commentators said it was an honor and a privilege to call his final match.

4. Davey Bang and August Matthews vs. Bobby Orlando and CPA for the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles. I’m not sure if New England-based CPA has been here before; the commentators said he wrestled in their afternoon show (which hasn’t been released yet). How did Bang and Matthews randomly get drawn to tag together? CPA and Bang – the shorter men on each team – opened. They bounced off each other, and CPA removed a shirt … to reveal an identical one underneath. (Not sure how many fans here have seen CPA’s schtick before, but it’s going over well.) Bobby tagged in at 2:00 and hit some jab punches on Matthews and a bulldog for a nearfall.

CPA missed the 1099 (comedy 619). Bang hit his axe kick to the back of the head, then a Lionsault for a nearfall at 4:00. The champs worked over CPA in their corner. Bobby got a hot tag at 6:30 and he hit a double clothesline and some bodyslams and was fired up. He hit a running neckbreaker on Bang and a sit-out powerbomb on Matthews for a nearfall. CPA hit a double missile dropkick at 8:30. Bang hit a handspring-back-elbow on CPA. They went for the Spears Tower, but CPA caught Bang and hit a Number’s Cruncher (DVD).

CPA finally hit the 1099 (comedy 619) on Matthews for a nearfall, but Bang made the save. Orlando hit an Athena-style flying stunner. Matthews hit a Grimes-style Cave-In stomp. CPA hit a stunner. Bang speared CPA at 10:30. Bang and Matthews hit their team doublestomps on CPA’s back. Bang hit a top-rope missile dropkick on CPA for a nearfall. Bang hit the Spears Tower on CPA, and they both covered him for the pin. High-energy and fun. The crowd chanted for CPA after the match.

Davey Bang and August Matthews defeated CPA and Bobby Orlando to retain the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles at 11:42.

5. Kody Lane vs. B3cca vs. Christian Rose vs. 12-Gaige Noonan for the Dreamwave Alternative Title . B3cca came out last and sang her No. 1 radio hit “On B3cca, On God.” (Again, I truly find it funny how fans at indy shows across the country know the lyrics to the song.) The commentators were surprised to have her in this match — they don’t usually have intergender matches here, and they believe it’s the first time a woman has fought for this title belt. 12-Gauge almost immediately kicked her and dropped her, and Kyle was livid about it. Rose suplexed 12-Gaige a few times. Rose hit double suplexes on Noonan and B3cca.

Rose and Lane traded chops. B3cca got in and hit a doublestomp on Lane’s chest at 4:00. Lane hit a Lionsault Press, then his one-footed Lionsault for a nearfall. 12-Gaige hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Kody at 6:30. Lane kicked Noonan to the floor. B3cca whipped Noonan through the ropes onto the other two men. B3cca then hit a top-rope flip dive to the floor on all three men at 8:00. in the ring, she leapt off the top rope, but Lane caught her and hit a standing powerbomb, then a DVD for a nearfall, but Rose made the save. B3cca nailed a 450 Splash onto Rose, but Lane made the save, and everyone was down at 10:00. This has been pretty sharp.

Noonan and Lane fought on the ropes; Lane got crotched on the top rope while 12-Gaige fell to the floor. B3cca hit a Frankensteiner on Kody. She hit some forearm strikes on Rose; Christian punched her in the jaw and got loudly booed. She hit a superkick. Rose put her in a Boston Crab at 12:00, but Lane threw Noonan at Rose to break it up. Kody hit a top-rope senton splash onto Noonan for the pin. Really good action.

Kody Lane defeated B3cca, 12-Gaige Noonan, and Christian Rose to retain the Dreamwave Alternative Title at 12:44.

6. Maggie Lee vs. Amira for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. Amira wasn’t here for the women’s show on Friday; she’s a short powerhouse from the Pacific Northwest who just returned from an excursion in Japan. Maggie might have a 10-inch height advantage on her. Amira knocked her down with a shoulder tackle. Maggie hit her mid-ring buttbump. Amira hit a Stinger Splash at 1:30. Maggie repeatedly slammed Amira’s head on the top turnbuckle and she took control. Maggie hit a Cradle Shock for a nearfall at 4:00 and some knee strikes to the ribs as she kept Amira grounded.

Maggie tied her in a Bow-and-Arrow over her knees, then hit a snap suplex. Amira hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 6:00. Amira hit a unique leg-capture German Suplex, and Maggie rolled to the floor to regroup after that one. Amira splashed onto her on the floor. In the ring, Maggie hit a superkick and a Lungblower move to the chin for a nearfall at 8:00. Amira nailed a spinning back fist. Maggie hit a Helluva Kick in the corner. Amira hit a Frankensteiner for a nearfall. Maggie nailed a Tower of London-style stunner for a nearfall at 10:00. Amira tied her in a Tree of Woe and hit a Cannonball for a nearfall. Maggie got a rollup with her feet on the ropes for added leverage for the tainted pin. Good action.

Maggie Lee defeated Amira to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 11:08.

7. Donovan Dijak and Hartenbower vs. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) and Stephen Wolf. Dijak and Hartenbower have a significant size advantage over the heels. Dijak and Wolf opened, and Stephen avoided tying up. He hit some chops that Dijak just absorbed, then Donovan clocked him with a chop that dropped him. Dijak hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 1:30. Hartenbower tagged in, and he wanted Channing, who refused to tag in. Hartenbower hit a Bulldog Powerslam on Wolf at 4:30 while glaring at Channing. Channing finally got in and bodyslammed Hartenbower, and the heels worked him over.

Dijak got a hot tag at 6:00, and he repeatedly chopped Channing and hit his discus Mafia Kick to the chest. He set up for a chokeslam, but Wolf hit a chop block on the back of Dijak’s knee. The heels now worked over Donovan. Thomas hit a leaping leg lariat at 8:30, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Hartenbower finally got a hot tag at 10:30. Channing wanted to tag out, but Wolf wasn’t there! Hartenbower unloaded a series of punches and chops in the corner. Hartenbower hit a spear for a nearfall. He hit one on Wolf, too. Channing got his Good as Gold briefcase, and he jabbed it into Hartenbower’s ribs. Dijak grabbed the briefcase, but he accidentally hit Hartenbower! Channing shoved Dijak to the floor, then he covered Hartenbower for the cheap pin. Solid tag match.

Channing Thomas and Stephen Wolf defeated Donovan Dijak and Hartenbower at 12:36.

* Hartenbower got up and was livid at Dijak, and they wound up brawling! The babyface commentator stressed that Dijak accidentally struck Hartenbower, but Kyle (the heel commentator) was convinced it was intentional. Dijak got a steel chair and hit Hartenbower with it. They kept brawling until security separated them. Good post-match segment and a nice way to turn Hartenbower’s focus away from Channing and now aim it at Dijak. A general manager figure came out of the back and announced that Hartenbower and Dijak will meet on Oct. 11 … in a Buried Alive match!

8. Connor Hopkins (w/Damian Deschain) vs. Brittnie Brooks for the Dreamwave Title. Again, Hopkins has been doing a 2001-era CM Punk tribute gimmick, from Punk’s haircut to the jacket to his hand mannerisms. It’s fun, but ultimately fairly limiting as a gimmick. Connor came out first and was eager to find out who the unlucky loser was coming out to face him. The crowd popped for Brooks’ music (A Britney Spears dance number.) Connor has a harness on his right shoulder. The crowd taunted him with a “new champ!” chant. He yelled at her, shouting, “I’m going to end you.” He offered to let her leave right now. She responded by tackling him and punching him, then hitting a back elbow.

She hit a running back elbow and a bulldog for a nearfall at 1:30. Connor caught her with a hard knee strike, and he took control. He backed her into a corner and punched her. She hit a second-rope crossbody block. Deschain yanked her off the apron and slammed her against the ring frame at 5:00 and pushed her back into the ring. Connor hit a stiff kick to the spine, and he tied her up on the mat. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down at 7:00. She hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. He dropped her snake-eyes in the corner, then hit a neckbreaker over his knee and a Stomp to her head for a nearfall at 9:00.

Brittnie hit a Lungblower to his chest, and Connor rolled to the floor to regroup. She dove onto Deschain and Connor. In the ring, he hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 11:00. She blocked a Pedigree and got a jackknife cover for a nearfall, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall, as Deschain put one of Hopkins’ feet on the ropes. Brooks hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane), but Deschain pulled the ref to the floor at 13:00. The ref ejected Deschain. Meanwhile, Connor hit a low blow punt kick that she no-sold, and she hit a stunner for a believable nearfall. He kicked her in her previously injured knee, and he applied a half-crab, but she got to the ropes at 14:30. Connors hit a Jay Driller for the pin. The crowd was disappointed; they really wanted her to win!

Connor Hopkins defeated Brittnie Brooks to retain the Dreamwave Title at 15:01.

* Channing Thomas ran to the ring with his Good as Gold briefcase and wanted to cash in! However, Connor turned and ran through the crowd. The commentators wondered if he could do that. Sidney said Channing is going to cash in his contract at the October show!

Final thoughts: I really enjoy these shows… they have a nice mix of local talent and top indy wrestlers from across the country. I’ll go with the Kody Lane four-way as the best match of the show, ahead of Amira-Maggie. Bang and Matthews’ tag match takes third. The main event was fine, but the size difference just made it hard for me to buy Brittnie as a legit opponent in that one.

I love that Dreamwave always seems to have one car-full of guys from the New England area… my guess is that Channing, Dijak, CPA, and Orlando all shared a ride from the Northeast to this show. I love the passion of these guys to put in the drive. Just a lot to like here.