WWE Raw preview: The brand’s SummerSlam fallout edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Sheamus vs. Rusev
-Becky Lynch appears after retaining the Women’s Intercontinental Championship
-New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss appear
Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from Brooklyn, New York, at Barclays Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment