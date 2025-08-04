WWE Smackdown rating for the SummerSlam go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.544 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.707 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down compared to the previous week’s 0.48 rating. The previous week’s numbers were up due the Hulk Hogan tribute. One year earlier, the August 2, 2024, edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.179 million viewers and a 0.60 rating for the SummerSlam go-home show.