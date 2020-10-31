10/31 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Kenta, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Hikuleo vs. David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne, and Misterioso, Karl Fredericks vs. Blake Christian, Sterling Riegel and Logan Riegel vs. Clark Connors and The DKC

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Kenta, Tama Tonga, Tanga Loa, and Hikuleo vs. David Finlay, PJ Black, Alex Zayne, and Misterioso, Karl Fredericks vs. Blake Christian, Sterling Riegel and Logan Riegel vs. Clark Connors and The DKC, and more (13:31)…

Click here to stream or download the October 31 NJPW Strong audio review.

