WWE Raw preview: Pole Match and two non-title matches set for Monday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jeff Hardy vs. Elias in a Guitar on a Pole Match.

-Raw Tag Champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match.

-WWE Women’s Tag Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: WWE is also playing up Randy Orton having a target on his back as WWE Champion, plus additional qualifiers for Survivor Series. Raw will be live on Monday from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



