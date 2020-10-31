WWE Friday Night Smackdown overnight viewership count

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown delivered 2.133 million viewers for Fox, according to the overnight numbers listed by Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 881,000 viewers drawn by last week’s show on FS1. The final total from the October 16 edition of Smackdown on Fox delivered 2.124 viewers (the overnight number was 1.987 million viewers). Friday’s first hour delivered 2.115 million viewers, and the second hour produced 2.151 million viewers.

Powell’s POV: Smackdown finished tie for first in Friday’s network battle in the adults 18-34, 18-49, and 25-54 demographics. Smackdown finished first in the male 18-49 demog. The final numbers will be available on Monday.



