WWE Raw (live coverage tonight), Powell’s Q&A audio show, Batista, Ted DiBiase, Mark Briscoe, Kevin Thorn, Sage Beckett, Chase Stevens

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live from Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The show will continue the build to the Royal Rumble event. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase is 67 today.

-Dave Bautista is 52 today.

-Mark Briscoe (a/k/a Jay Pugh) is 36 today.

-James “Toots” Mondt was born on January 18, 1984. He was a wrestler and the co-promoter of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWE) along with Vince McMahon Sr.

-The late Perro Aguayo (Pedro Aguayo Damian) was born on January 18, 1946 and died on July 3, 2019.

-The Sheik (a/k/a Ed Farhat) died on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-Pez Whatley died of a heart attack on January 18, 2005 at age 54.

-Kevin Fertig, who worked as Kevin Thorn in WWE, turned 44 on Sunday.

-Chase Stevens turned 42 on Sunday.

-Sage Beckett (MaryKate Glidewell) turned 36 on Sunday.