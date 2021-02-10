MLW’s official preview for tonight’s MLW Fusion featuring the Title vs. Title match

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MLW issued the following press release to promote tonight’s edition of Fusion.

MLW returns TONIGHT at 7pm ET with Fusion, featuring a historic title versus title interpromotional championship bout on YouTube and other platforms (learn more about where to watch).

Title vs. Title: MLW World Middleweight Champion Lio Rush vs. AAA Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid

Injustice vs. CONTRA Unit

ACH vs. Brian Pillman Jr.

Calvin Tankman vs. Zenshi

Witness history in the making in the first-ever interpromotional title versus title match in Major League Wrestling, presented by newlawoffice.com.

Watch the episode: https://youtu.be/ Zmra8EjNjwo.

“The Man Of The Hour” Lio Rush puts the MLW World Middleweight title up for grabs in a blockbuster 2-way title unification fight against AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Laredo Kid.

Two of the sport’s greatest champions put their respective title belts on the line, winner take all!

Can AAA’s top luchador enmascarado go move for move and out-maneuver the fast and furious Rush? Will MLW’s resident moneyweight add “double World champ” to his ever growing sensational list of accomplishments?

Injustice and CONTRA go to war! “The Young GOAT” Myron Reed and Jordan Oliver bring the fight as they finally collide in the ring. CONTRA’s resident schemer Simon Gotch and Iraninan super soldier Daivari look to break pride and bones. Will they humble the unrelenting duo of Reed and Oliver? Tune in to find out.

The biggest sports scandal of 2021 has rocked Major League Wrestling. In an exclusive, Alicia Atout speaks with the Caribbean Champion Richard Holliday regarding controversial referee Tim Donaghy, the league’s investigation, Savio Vega, and on-going litigation?!

After last week’s shocking close to FUSION, what’s the latest on Hammerstone?

Calvin Tankman has steamrolled over the competition. Competitors are passing on accepting matches against Tankman. Who will dare sign the open contract to take on the big man? Find out on FUSION!

Is ACH at 100%? That’s the big question going into his first match since his encounter with Fatu. Will alleged attackers Team Filthy continue to target the Austin, TX native? Tune in as ACH wrestles Brian Pillman Jr.

Just one week away from hitting the shores of Filthy Island, Alicia Atout delivers the scoops on new matches in the Filthy Island Control Center.

Will IWA Puerto Rico accept the offer to be acquired by Azteca Underground? Savio Vega will give an answer on behalf of his home promotion. Will the brawling boricua cave to Salina de la Renta and her new proprietor’s demands? And if not, what is the price of crossing the mysterious “El Jefe”?

Join Rich Bocchini, fight analyst Saint Laurent and backstage correspondent Alicia Atout for a night of top ranked competition headlined by a title vs. title dream fight.

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN. MLW airs on Fubo Sports Network and the Roku Channel on Friday nights 7pm / 10pm ET. Learn more about where to watch.

Powell’s POV: MLW Fusion streams Wednesdays on Fubo Sports, Pluto TV, and the MLW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET and again at 9CT/10ET. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My written reviews are available on Wednesday while the show streams, and Dot Net Members also have access to my same night audio review.