NXT Deadline results: Moore’s live review of Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship, Pretty Deadly vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the NXT Tag Team Titles, men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT Deadline

Streamed December 10, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Pre Show Notes

McKenzie Mitchell and Sam Roberts were the hosts of the pre-show. They were joined by Pro Wrestling Journalist Denise Salcedo (I remember her as the co-host of X-Pac’s old podcast). They sent the show to the Shawn Michaels rules video, explaining the rules to the Iron Survivor Match…

Kelly Kinkaid interviewed Roxanne Perez and asked her what number she drew in the iron survivor match. Perez noted she drew number 1. Kelly wondered if Perez was nervous due to being number 1. Perez said she doesn’t know what to expect. Zoey Stark showed up and informed Perez that she’s in the same spot as number 2. Stark told Perez to enjoy being in the penalty box. The panel gave their thoughts on the women’s Iron Survivor Match. Sam Roberts was in heel mode for the night..

Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes interrupted McKenzie from a video feed. Melo and Trick hyped up Melo potentially winning Iron Survivor. Roberts asked Melo what number he drew? Melo refused to tell, saying he’ll come out when his music hits. The panel gave their thoughts on the men’s Iron Survivor Match…

John’s Thoughts: Quick notes, while my only criticism for Denise is that she is trying a bit too hard to play a character (I would tell her to maybe tone down her energy about 10%. Pat McAfee had this problem at first and improved by acting more natural). Small nitpick aside, I Denise is doing a good job as a WWE broadcast member. She’s up to date, and has good confidence. She might have a future as a WWE broadcast member if she wants to pursue that? I remember her being pretty solid going back to her being the Co Host of X-Pac’s podcast.

Kiana James and her busty secretary were in the locker room. For some reason, Kiana’s assistant has a accent now (I don’t think she had an accent last time?). Brooks Jenson showed up and wished Kiana luck. Jensen kept awkwardly starting at Kiana. Kiana told Jensen to wear a shirt that fits next time…

A hype package aired to promote the Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn match. The panel gave their predictions…

A replay aired of New Day challenging Pretty Deadly for a tag team title match. The panel gave their thoughts and predictions…

JD McDonagh was reading a human anatomy book. Kelly Kinkaid asked JD why he was reading that? JD said he’s reading up on hurting people because he has to hurt 5 people. He noted that he already hurt Axiom a few weeks ago…

A hype package aired for the Bron Brekker vs. Apollo Crews NXT Championship match. The panel gave their predictions followed by them running through the card again. McKenzie Mitchell closed the show with 3 minutes left at the top of the hour (to be filled with Peacock Commercials for the ad-subcribers)…

Main Show Review

The NXT Deadline intro video aired which had a clock and egg-timer motif…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Zoey Stark and Roxanne Perez made their entrances as the first two women in the Iron Survivor match. Alicia Taylor handled the formal introductions from in the ring. She also listed out all five rules for the match, which had a graphic. A plexiglass penalty box was set up at the ramp…

1. Women’s Iron Survivor Match.