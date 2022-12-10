NXT Deadline Polls: Grade the overall show and vote for the best match December 10, 2022 CategoriesNEWS TICKER READER POLLS NXT Deadline Poll – Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls NXT Deadline Poll – Vote for the best match Bron Breakker vs. Apollo Crews for the NXT Championship Pretty Deadly vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the NXT Tag Team Titles Carmelo Hayes vs. McDonagh vs. Grayson Waller vs. Joe Gacy vs. Axiom in an Iron Survivor Challenge Stark vs. Jade vs. Perez vs. James vs. Hartwell in an Iron Survivor Challenge Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. SPECIAL EPISODEWE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicsnxtnxt deadlinewwe
Overall it was a B. The first two matches were just really bad training school matches. The final three looked like professionals and had some exceptional moments in them.