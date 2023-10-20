What's happening...

WWE Crown Jewel lineup: The updated card for the Saudi Arabia premium live event

October 20, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Crown Jewel event that will be held on Saturday, November 4 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at Mohammed Abdu Arena.

-Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zoey Stark in a five-way for the Women’s World Championship

-Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul for the U.S. Championship

Powell’s POV: The lineup is coming together nicely and this already looks bigger on paper than the Payback and Fastlane shows. Michael Cole noted that tickets for the event sold out in less than two hours. The main card is listed as starting at noonCT/1ET. I will be covering the show live as it streams and a same day audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

