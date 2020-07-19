WWE Extreme Rules Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show July 19, 2020 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST READER POLLS Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WWE Extreme Rules Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Extreme Rules Poll: Vote for the best match WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title Swamp Fight Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in an eye for an eye match Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a tables match for the Smackdown Tag Titles Kevin Owens vs. Buddy Murphy pollcode.com free polls Topicsextreme rulespro wrestlingwwewwe extreme rules
