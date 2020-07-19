WWE Extreme Rules Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Extreme Rules Poll: Vote for the best match

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman vs. Bray Wyatt in a non-title Swamp Fight

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks for the Raw Women’s Championship

Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio in an eye for an eye match

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship

Bayley vs. Nikki Cross for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

New Day vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a tables match for the Smackdown Tag Titles