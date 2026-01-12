WWE Raw preview: Two championship matches set for next week’s show (early start time)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for next week’s WWE Raw television show.

-CM Punk vs. Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be live from Belfast, Northern Ireland, at The SSE Arena. The heels in the title match are both Irish, so it will be interesting to see if one or both try to turn the crowd against them. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Monday afternoon on Netflix at 2CT/3ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).