WWE Raw viewership for the show featuring Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles in the main event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.897 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from the 1.884 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.031 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.921 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.738 million viewers. The three hours of Raw averaged a .72 rating and finished first, second, and third in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings, which is a nice improvement over last week’s .58 in the 18-49 demo. The March 10, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 2.163 million viewers for the night after the Elimination Chamber event (this was the final Raw event held prior to the move to the WWE Performance Center due to the pandemic).