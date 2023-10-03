NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT grade, Danny Basham, John Morrison, Bob Armstrong

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s NXT No Mercy premium live event and the beginning of the women’s NXT Breakout Tournament. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Some idiot (me) forgot to run a poll for last week’s NXT television show. The poll will return tonight. I gave last week’s show a B grade and felt it was a good go-home show for No Mercy. Our No Mercy poll results will be available later today.

Birthdays and Notables

-Danny Basham (a/k/a Daniel Holle) is 46.

-John Morrison (John Hennigan) is 44.

-The late Bob Armstrong (a/k/a Joseph James) was born on October 3, 1939. He died at age 80 on August 27, 2020 following a bout with bone cancer.