WWE Fastlane lineup: The updated card for Saturday’s PLE

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Fastlane event that will be held on Saturday, October 7 in Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

-John Cena and LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a handicap match

-Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing match for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Iyo Sky vs. Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Championship

-Damian Priest and Finn Balor vs. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-Bobby Lashley, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins vs. The LWO

Powell’s POV: A graphic on Raw showed Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro in the graphic for the six-man tag match, so it remains to be seen which one of them will be the odd man out. Join me for my live review of Fastlane as the show streams on Peacock on Saturday beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).