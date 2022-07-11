WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two matches set for Friday

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan vs. Natalya in a championship contenders match
-Madcap Moss vs. Theory
Powell’s POV: Pat McAfee will also be back on commentary after missing this week’s show due to a celebrity golf event. Smackdown will be live on Friday from Orlando, Florida at Amway Center. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Is the brand separation all but over? They have wrestlers from each show appearing on the other now with no rhyme or reason.
They are making it up as the go. I’ll be surprised if they do away with it completely. My guess is that they will enforce the split again for a month or two ahead of the draft, then slowly drift back to letting wrestlers come and go without explanation.