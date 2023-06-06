6/6 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of a battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title, Eddy Thorpe vs. Damon Kemp, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid, and Ava vs. Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile, Mustafa Ali vs. Joe Gacy, Dani Palmer vs. Blair Davenport, Ilja Dragunov returns

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live June 6, 2023 on USA Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Baron Corbin arrived at the WWE Performance Center and marched through the halls. He passed by several wrestlers like Tyler Bate or Eddy Thorpe. Corbin passed by the Gorilla Position and asked them to play his music. Corbin made his entrance to his 2nd Happy Corbin theme (ugh). A replay aired of Corbin’s attack on Carmelo Hayes last week to close the show.

Corbin said he never thought he’d be back in NXT. He said when he got called up he cleared his locker and never looked back. Corbin talked about how he went on to main event PPVs. Corbin said he’s watched wrestlers get called up alongside him and he saw them full of talent and hunger. Corbin said something change because the call-ups have ego and attitude.

Corbin said people be entitled, twiddling on their cell phones. Corbin said he sees the current crop of NXT talent expecting greatness or complaining about not being called up. Corbin said they are living in the house that Corbin and the OGs built. Corbin said he and the crew from FCW made NXT into a brand that sells out arenas like Barclays. Corbin said he’s going to take control of the next draft class by making the locker room regret signing a WWE contract.

Corbin talked about Carmelo Hayes thinking he’s all high, but he beat down Melo last week and held the title over his head. Ilja Dragunov interrupted the promo with his entrance. He was wearing his fancy suit and turtleneck. He introduced himself to Corbin by name. Baron asked Ilja what he wants? Ilja said he came out her to look Corbin in the eyes and say he’s not soft and week. He said he’s the most intense person in NXT.

Ilja said he’s putting himself first in line to face Melo for the title. Baron said that’s arrogant to say. Baron said he’s been to 6 WrestleManias, retired Kurt Angle, done a bunch of things, and was the last person to pin Roman Reigns. Ilja said he doesn’t mind pushing Corbin aside to get what he wants. Corbin said he’ll jump the line because he’s the biggest star in the building. Ilja said while Corbin bakes assumptions, Ilja makes challenges. Ilja challenged Corbin to a match on this week’s show.

Corbin asked Ilja if he’s sure after that match at Battleground. Ilja said he definitely is. Ilja revealed a blue bruise across his gut. Corbin said Ilja may have one bruise now, but he’ll have many later on. Corbin was posing in the ring after Ilja left. Trick Williams jumped Corbin from the ring. Trick stood tall in the ring to end the segment…

John’s Thoughts: One of the best serious promos Corbin has cut in his career. He’s spent so much time on the main roster as a court jester, that you wonder if he has it in him to be treated seriously? Here he showed he can. I hope we see more of this Corbin. What he did gain from his time as a clown, is better mic presence and confidence. That’s something that’s night and day compared to when he was in NXT the last time and he seemed a bit nervous. One thing they need to do is get rid of his Happy-ish Corbin entrance. Go back to his Lone Wolf stuff.

The show cut to Thea Hail and Duke Hudson outside. Hail was exhausted. Charlie Dempsey showed up and congratulated Hail for a good training session. Hudson was confused and Hail said she loves the techniques she’s learning. Hudson continued to be confused ad Hail liking the people that made fun of her and made her cry. Hail was her usual excited self…

Ava and The Dyad made their entrance. Joe Gacy headed to the back…[c]

During the commercial break, Bron Breakker beat down Ilja Dragunov backstage. The referees sent Breakker away while Ilja writhed in pain…

1. Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile vs. “The Schism” Ava, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler in a mixed tag match. Fowler and Julius started the match. Julius took down Fowler with an armbar. Fowler dragged Julius to his corner and tag in Reid. Reid escaped a hold and gave Reid chained Belly to Back suplexes. Brutus tagged in. The Creeds ping ponged Reid with knees to the gut.

Reid hit Julius with a back elbow. Julius lifted Reid deadlift style from sitting on his butt. It was impressive. The Creeds did their signature quick tag delayed vertical suplex baton pass. Julius finally hit the suplex and did a kip up. Reid went for a Monkey Flip, but Julius landed on his feet and landed a dropkick on Reid.

Ava tagged in, meaning Ivy Nile is required to enter. Nile dared Ava to come at her. Ava tagged out. LOL. Julius had to come in, and he hit Fowler with a knee to the gut. Brutus blind tagged nd hit Reid with a big double axe handle dive. Brutus did a backflip over Fowler and hit Fowler with a Military Press into a standing Moonsault. The Diamond Mine perfomed suplexes on each other to hit Fowler. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]

The Dyad cut the ring in half on Brutus. Brutus tried to fight out of the corner, but Fowler hit Brutus with a throat punch. Ava gave a cheap shot to Ivy. Reid hit Brutus with an assisted Sliced Bread for a two count. Baron Corbin vs. Trick Williams was announced for later in the night. Brutus managed to land a deadlift suplex on Fowler. Reid tagged in and cut Brutus at the pass with a sleeper.

Brutus struggled, but managed to get Julius for the milked hot tag. Julius suplexed the Dyad all over the place and did kip ups. Julius hit Reid and Fowler with a double Northern Lights. Julius hit The Dyad with a Best Moonsault Ever. Reid managed to hit Julius with a dropkick. Brutus hit Fowler with a Brutus Ball. All four men traded moves and took each other out.

Ivy Nile tagged in, forcing Ava in the match. Ava and Ivy traded right hands.Ivy hit Ava with a nice kick combo. Ava tagged Ivy with a Scorpion Kick. Ivy put Ava in the Dragon Sleeper. Reid broke the sleeper. Ivy made Reid pass out to a sleeper. While the referee was distracted by Reid, Ava hit Ivy in the face with their Schism mask. Ava picked up the win.

The Schism defeated Ivy Nile, Jagger Reid, and Rip Fowler via pinfall in 13:27.

John’s Thoughts: Fun tag team stuff between The Creeds and Dyad. The Dyad are in their lame duck phase of taking losses (surprised they won here), but they are being featured well and are not phoning it in with one foot out the door (Heck, Zack Gibson is still saving off his signature beard). The Creeds continue to wow with their athleticism and innovative power moves. Ava, is obviously not ready for prime time in terms of ring work. She’s been in the PC for a while, so I wonder what’s holding her back?

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo met Tony D’Angelo at the prison meeting window. Tony said he’s happy because Knuckles is in jail with him, which means he gets good steaks. He said they even hooked him up with the Peacock Network in prison. Tony asked Stacks if they found the rat. Stacks said he has Kim Kardashian helping him out.

Tony said he doesn’t want to put his life in Kim K’s hands. Stacks said that their mafia family has many enemies like Legado Del Fantasma and others. Tony told Stacks to figure it out because he got promoted to Underboss…

John’s Thoughts: Oh lord, how many mafia clichés can WWE stuff in one segment? I did get a laugh out of Tony plugging the Peacock network from jail.

A sponsored replay aired which replayed Blair Davenport making her NXT return last week…[c]

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in from commentary. Booker plugged the Most Wanted Treasures show…

Vic sent the show to Von Wagner and Robert Stone at the therapist office. Stone said they’ve been to many therapists already and none of them worked. They cut to a flashback where a therapist tried to address Von’s anger issues. Von told the therapist to “go f–k yourself”. Cut back to today, Von said that therapist was a jackass.

They then showed a flashback of Von choking another therapist. Stone said he really thinks this one is going to work. A random man that looks like a WWE developmental wrestler walked out of the office crying and thanking the doctor. Von said there’s no way he’s doing this. Von said he doesn’t know what his dad would think. Von was about to walk out, but the doctor revealed she was a sexy shawty.

Von said maybe he’ll give it a shot. Von told Stone to stay here because “I got this”. Von gave Stone a wink before going into the doctor’s office…

John’s Thoughts: What in the Porn Hub was that? It did crack me up though. With BDSM torture, sexytaries, sexy businesswomen, Nikkita Lyons, and now potential doctor office sex? Are HBK and crew trying to create a NXT Porn Division? I kid, I kid.

Entrances for the next match…

2. Blair Davenport vs. Dani Palmer. The match started out with a collar and elbow. Blair gave Dani a flapjack. Blair womanhandled Dani across the ring. Blair hit Dani with a gutbuster. Palmer came back with a rollup for a two count. Dani hit Blair with a leaping meteora for a two count. Davenport tossed Palmer off the top rope. Blair hit Dami with a Kamigoye and Falcon Arrow for the victory.

Blair Davenport defeated Dani Palmer via pinfall in 3:01.

Dana Brooke was in the parking lot and she said she was in NXT to join the number one contender’s battle royal. Vic Joseph reminded viewers that Brooke is a “free agent”. Vic also plugged Trick Williams vs. Baron Corbin for later in the show…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Good return match for Blair to get her reintroduced to the NXT audience. She’s definitely a person to look out for as a potential main event player in the WWE women’s division. Cool to see Dana Brooke back in NXT. She’s someone, like Corbin, who could use time to refresh themselves off of the main shows.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Tiffany Stratton about Dana Brooke showing up. Tiffany said she is not shocked because she made the title must-see. Tiffany said people are coming from all corners. Tiffany said no one was happy to see her win, even McKenzie. McKenzie asked Tiffany who her favorite to win was? Tiffany said that the only person she thinks would win is Lyra Valkyria because Lyra pushed her to the limit and she can’t see anyone else doing it.

Baron Corbin made his entrance to his goofy ass theme. Corbin wore a tank top and shorts (Kinda like his old Indianapolis Colts roommate, Pat McAfee). His opponent is Trick Williams. A tweet showed that Carmelo was not here and selling the injury…

3. Baron Corbin vs. Trick Williams. Baron dominated the match with overhead strikes. Corbin worked on Trick with methodical strikes. Trick managed to avoid a Stinger splash, allowing him to overwhelm Corbin with strikes. Trick hit Corbin with a pop-up right hand heading into picture-in-picture.[c]