3/26 WWE 205 Live results: Anish V’s review of Ashante Adonis vs. August Grey, “The Bollywood Boyz” Samir Singh and Sunil Singh vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

WWE 205 Live (Episode 224)

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE PC)

Streamed March 26, 2021 on WWE Network

Vic Joseph and Nigel McGuinness back on commentary and they welcomed us to the show quickly and introduced the opening match participants.

1. “The Bollywood Boyz” Sunil Singh and Samir Singh vs. Tony Nese and Ariya Daivari. The two to start the match were Daivari and Samir with Daivari immediately working Samir to his corner and piling on him with strikes before tagging in Nese who was caught off guard by Samir who hit Nese with a pair of rollups. Samir used this momentum to tag in his brother with whom he executed a pair of tag team moves before tagging in again and struggling with Nese, with Nese allowing Daivari to get an assist from the apron and down Samir.

Daivari now propped Samir on the apron between the ropes and continued to rain down strikes. Nese then tagged in and used a body scissors before getting caught with another roll up, but this time his rolled through and kicked Samir in the face. Daivari tagged in and knocked Sunil off the apron, giving Samir no one to tag for a second. Daivari was a little too lax however, getting caught with a neckbreaker, which allowed Sunil to tag in.

Nese also tagged in but was rushed by Sunil who hit a spinebuster for a two count. The Singhs tried for the Bollywood Blast but Daivari dropkicked Sunil in the head from behind, breaking it up and hitting his own combination with Nese featuring a Sidewalk Slam and a Frog Splash for a two count which Samir broke up. They continued to brawl with all four men spilling to the outside where Samir was able to roll Daivari into the ring for a flying forearm and then an elbow drop from Sunil for a two count due to interference from Nese.

All four men exchanged moves in the ring now before finally Daivari was able to isolate Sunil in the ring for himself and hit a Uranage followed by a Lariat for the pinfall victory.

Anish’s Thoughts: Pretty quick and fun match, the biggest omission for me was the fact that Ever Rise weren’t involved in any way. I thought this would have been a perfect spot to plant some more attempted conciliation between the two teams only for it to go awry. Good win for Nese and Daivari after they took some losses on previous shows.

2. August Grey vs Ashante ‘Thee’ Adonis.The two took their time circling before Adonis grabbed a wrist lock and forced Grey to the ground. Grey reversed and the two went back and forth until Grey walked through the ropes, prompting Adonis to smack him off. Grey used a rear waist lock to try for a pair of roll-ups but Adonis kicked out and forced Grey to toss him into the corner.

After a running exchange, Adonis was able to ground Grey with a shoulder block and followed up with a power slam. Grey kicked out of the cover and Adonis responded by shoving him into the corner and hitting some shoulder strikes before hammer throwing him into the turnbuckle. Adonis hit some ground elbows before Grey rolled out of one and prompted a striking exchange, only for Adonis to whip him to the ropes and hit a spinebuster for a two count. Adonis then used a chin lock to try and wear Grey down until Grey was able to strike at him to break it up.

Adonis whipped Grey to the ropes again and dropkicked him to the outside. Adonis tried to pull him in from the apron but Grey hit him with some shoulder strikes and hit a Springboard cross body to turn the tides. Grey rushed Adonis with strikes and hit a Scoop Slam for a two count. Grey and Adonis lumbered to their feet with Grey trying for a back suplex but Adonis reversed into a Flapjack and a fist drop.

Adonis followed up with a top rope Cross Body but Grey rolled out and forced Adonis to kick out of a cover. The two then entered another striking exchange ending with Grey attempting and failing and then finally hitting the Tornado Unprettier to get the pinfall victory.

After the match August Grey celebrated on the ramp but Daivari came down and lifted his arm up approvingly. Grey shook him off and stormed to the back as Daivari continued to clap for him.

Anish’s Thoughts: Obviously this match was used to set up the continued rivalry between Daivari and Grey which it did well. Adonis took enough of the match to still come out of this looking dangerous and Grey’s fight back was done well so that he took advantage of just the right moments. Nothing spectacular but it got the job done and was fun.

Overall, a fair to midland episode of 205 Live that did the job and advanced some of the main storylines. With Jordan Devlin being in Florida, I would have liked to see more of his story with Legado Del Fantasma, but aside from that this was a snappy and easy to watch 30 minute wrestling show, so no complaints from me.