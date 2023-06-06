What's happening...

WWE Raw rating for Seth Rollins’ first defense of the World Heavyweight Championship

June 6, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.828 million viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.611 million average. Raw delivered a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s 0.52 rating.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Monday’s Raw averaged 1.827 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.898 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.759 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished fourth, first, and second respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The June 6, 2022 edition of Raw delivered 1.872 million viewers and a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Hell in a Cell fallout show.

