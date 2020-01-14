WWE Raw viewership opposite the college football championship game

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 2.030 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.385 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 2.218 million viewers. Hour two drew 2.059 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.814 million viewers. The college football national championship game delivered 25 million viewers for ESPN and obviously worked against Raw, which is now free of football competition until August.



