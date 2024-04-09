WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show featuring Sami Zayn’s homecoming as Intercontinental Champion

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.
-Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable for the Intercontinental Championship
-Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio
Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre.
