NXT TV preview: The advertised matches for Wednesday’s (no spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland.

-Roderick Strong’s open challenge.

Powell's POV: NXT will tape additional shows at the Performance Center this week.