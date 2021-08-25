What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The advertised matches for Wednesday’s (no spoilers)

August 25, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ridge Holland.

-Roderick Strong’s open challenge.

Powell’s POV: NXT will tape additional shows at the Performance Center this week. We are seeking reports from the tapings. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmai.com. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

