By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The 2024 WWE Draft will be start on the Friday, April 26 edition of Smackdown. The draft will conclude on the Monday, April 29 edition of Raw.

Powell’s POV: NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov has declared for the draft. Night one of the WWE Draft will run head-to-head with the second night of the NFL Draft.