05/20 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 111): Dave Lagana returns to discuss the NWA’s Carnyland series, negotiating with Warner Media prior to AEW, the status of the NWA Powerrr series during the pandemic

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Dave Lagana discussing the NWA’s Carnyland series, negotiating for an NWA series with Warner Media prior to AEW, the status of the NWA Powerrr series, opting against running shows during the pandemic, one wrestler who passed on the Carnyland concept, and much more…

