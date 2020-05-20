WWE Ruthless Aggression on FS1 viewership

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Two editions of the WWE Ruthless Aggression documentary series aired on FS1 on Tuesday. The following are the viewership counts for each episode, according to Showbuzzdaily.com.

-WWE Ruthless Aggression “It’s Time To Shake Things Up” – 214,000 viewers

WWE Ruthless Aggression “Civil War: Raw vs. Smackdown” – 177,000 viewers

Powell’s POV: WWE Backstage did not make the top 150 cable ratings. The show was scheduled to air later than usual due to a NASCAR race.



