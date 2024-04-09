AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s TNT show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches will be taped on Wednesday for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Julia Hart vs. Leyla Hirsch in an Open House match for the TBS Championship

Powell’s POV: The Open House gimmick is that the challenger is allowed to pick the match stipulation. Rampage will be taped on Wednesday in Charleston, West Virginia at Charleston Coliseum. The show will air on Friday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available after the show on Friday nights.