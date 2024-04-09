NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Bianca Belair, Joel Deaton, Steve Madison

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Chris Colt. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.
-Last week’s NXT finished with a B grade from 52 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade for the strong final push for Stand & Deliver.
Birthdays and Notables
-Joel Deaton (Joel Jones) is 67.
-Steve Madison (Steve Favata) is 41.
-Bianca Belair (Bianca Blair-Crawford) is 35.
