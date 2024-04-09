NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Bianca Belair, Joel Deaton, Steve Madison

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes the fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Chris Colt. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.

-Last week’s NXT finished with a B grade from 52 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade for the strong final push for Stand & Deliver.

Birthdays and Notables

-Joel Deaton (Joel Jones) is 67.

-Steve Madison (Steve Favata) is 41.

-Bianca Belair (Bianca Blair-Crawford) is 35.