NXT Takeover: In Your House lineup: The card for tonight’s show (live coverage)

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: In Your House event that will be held today in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream in a Backlot Brawl for the NXT Championship.

-Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai in a Triple Threat for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano for the NXT North American Title

-Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest.

-Tegan Nox, Shotzi Blackheart, and Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Raquel Gonzalez.

Powell’s POV: Paul Levesque stated in a conference call that the Backlot Brawl was taped and the rest of the show will stream live. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Takeover beginning with the pre-show at 5:30CT/6:30ET. The main show streams live on WWE Network at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net Members will hear a same night audio review hosted by John and I on later tonight.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Frank Zarrillo discussing his film "The Wrestler: A QT Marshall Story", which includes appearances by Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Gerald Brisco, Kevin Kelly, Steve Corino, and many more, the involvement of Marshall's wife and mother, and much more. Stick around after the interview for Powell's audio review of Wednesday's AEW Dynamite television show...

