WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the WrestleMania XL go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.603 million viewers for Fox, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up compared to the 2.201 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.77 rating in the 18-49 demographic, way up compared the previous week’s 0.60 rating. Out standing numbers for the WrestleMania XL go-home show. One year earlier, the April 7, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.468 million viewers and a 0.69 rating for the WrestleMania 39 fallout show. The WrestleMania 39 go-home show aired a week earlier last year and had 2.484 million viewers and a 0.69 rating