Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill lineup: ROH Championship match added to Impact’s first pay-per-view event of 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view that will be held on January 8 in Dallas, Texas at The Bomb Factory.

-Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Championship.

-Moose vs. W. Morrissey vs. Matt Cardona for the Impact World Championship.

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin for the ROH World Championship.

-“The IInspiration” Jessie McKay and Cassie Lee vs. “The Influence” Madison Rayne and Tenille Dashwood for the Knockouts Tag Titles.

-Josh Alexander vs. Jonah.

-Chelsea Green vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost vs. Rosemary vs. Rachael Ellering vs. Tasha Steelz in an Ultimate X match for a future shot at the Knockouts Championship.

-Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, Eric Young, Joe Doering, and Deaner vs. Rich Swann, Willie Mack, Heath, Rhino, and Eddie Edwards in a Hardcore War.

Powell’s POV: It’s a nice touch to have the ROH Championship match on the show. It’s good for everyone in that it gives Gresham a booking, gives the show a strong match, and keeps the ROH name out there while the company is on hiatus. I continue to assume that Trey Miguel will defend the X Division Championship against Steve Maclin, but that match is not official. The event is priced at $39.99 on FITE TV and will also be available via pay-per-view television.