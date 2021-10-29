Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Moose, Josh Alexander, and Minoru Suzuki, Trey Miguel vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Championship, Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin, Heath vs. Joe Doering, Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Moose, Josh Alexander, and Minoru Suzuki: A great opening segment. Moose cut an effective promo with the basic statement that if you think what he did to win the title was bad, you don’t believe what he’ll do to keep it. The only problem with the Moose storyline is that he was within his rights to cash in the Call Your Shot trophy when he did. But Impact had multiple people calling him on it not being the most honorable way to win a championship, so they are doing their best to cement it as a heel move. The Alexander and Suzuki exchange was cool and I’m already looking forward to their match.

Trey Miguel vs. Rocky Romero for the X Division Championship: A match that looked good on paper and yet still exceeded expectations. Romero can always be counted on for a good match and never seems to have an issue putting over other wrestlers wherever he wrestles. The presentation of the match did leave something to be desired in that they really could have used a video package to let unfamiliar viewers know more about Romero and, for that matter, Minoru Suzuki. Sure, a lot of pro wrestling fans are familiar with both wrestlers, but companies should always have the more casual viewers in mind. All of that said, it was a good match and the post match angle with Steve Maclin attacking Miguel established the new X Division Champion’s first feud (once he presumably wins next week’s four-way No. 1 contender match).

Heath vs. Joe Doering: There wasn’t much to the match, but the segment accomplished its goal of putting heat on the Violent By Design trio. It was great to see that Eric Young was able to get physical again following his long injury layoff.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Ace Austin vs. Chris Sabin: This match felt a bit random to be in the main event slot, especially coming out of the Bound For Glory pay-per-view. It was a well worked match and a Hit if this were only based on match quality. But with the cheap finish of Madman Fulton interfering, I’m not really sure what was accomplished beyond giving Austin a tainted and fairly forgettable win.

Tasha Steelz vs. Rachael Ellering: The match quality was fine. The problem is that they just haven’t established Ellering’s character. She’s always upbeat and teams with Jordynne Grace. That’s all we know. As a viewer, I just don’t know what makes the Ellering character tick, which makes it hard to get invested in her matches and storylines.