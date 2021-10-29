What's happening...

Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 theme, classic pay-per-view airing

October 29, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Josh Alexander, Matt Cardona, and Eddie Edwards vs. Moose, W Morrissey, and Minoru Suzuki.

-Mickie James vs. Madison Rayne for the Knockouts Championship.

-Rohit Raju vs. Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Black Taurus to become No. 1 contender to the X Division Championship.

Powell’s POV: Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show will focus on some of the company’s earliest moments at 9CT/10ET. AXS will also air Under Siege 2021 on Thursday at 2CT/3ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and members’ exclusive audio reviews.

