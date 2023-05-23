WWE Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America ratings

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 258,000 viewers for A&E and finished 43rd in the cable ratings with a 0.08 rating. The show focused on Bret Hart memorabilia.

-Sunday’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 177,000 viewers. The show finished 66th in the Sunday cable ratings with a 0.05 rating.

Powell’s POV: Both shows took big hits compared to the previous week. Last week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures delivered 394,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating, while last week’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 277,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. Next week’s Most Wanted Treasures features Goldberg. The competition will be even stronger with AEW and NXT running shows on Sunday night.