What's happening...

WWE Most Wanted Treasures and Stone Cold Takes on America ratings

May 23, 2023

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures produced 258,000 viewers for A&E and finished 43rd in the cable ratings with a 0.08 rating. The show focused on Bret Hart memorabilia.

-Sunday’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 177,000 viewers. The show finished 66th in the Sunday cable ratings with a 0.05 rating.

Powell’s POV: Both shows took big hits compared to the previous week. Last week’s WWE Most Wanted Treasures delivered 394,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating, while last week’s “Stone Cold Takes on America” finished with 277,000 viewers and a 0.07 rating. Next week’s Most Wanted Treasures features Goldberg. The competition will be even stronger with AEW and NXT running shows on Sunday night.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.