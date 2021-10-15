What's happening...

AEW President Tony Khan says he suffered cracked ribs courtesy of a former UFC Heavyweight Champion

October 15, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan told the New York Post that he suffered cracked ribs during a segment involving former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos at last month’s Grand Slam event in New York. “He cracked them,” Khan said. “I’ll be OK. But he legitimately cracked them. I’ll be OK. It’s been a few weeks, but I’m sleeping on my right side.” Khan said the segment was improvised and he’s not upset with dos Santos. Read more at NYPost.com.

Powell’s POV: Good publicity for tonight’s AEW Rampage match with Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager facing dos Santos, Scorpio Sky, and Ethan Page. Join Colin McGuire for his live review beginning with the one-hour Buy-In pre-show at 8CT/9ET and AEW Rampage coverage at 9CT/10ET.

