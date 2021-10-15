Fantasy book series to focus on Rush, Dragon Lee, Dralistico, and Bestia Del Ring

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Future House Publishing and Masked Republic issued the following press release to announce a book series featuring Rush, Dragon Lee, Dralistico, and Bestia Del Ring.

Provo, UT — Future House Publishing and Masked Republic are teaming up for an all-new bilingual middle grade series. The trilogy of books will be centered on real-life lucha libre megastars “La Dinistia Muñoz”—brothers Dragon Lee, Rush, and Dralistico, along with their father El Toro Blanco (also known as Bestia del Ring). These fantasy children’s books will feature heartwarming family moments alongside epic fights between the luchadores and terrifying monsters.

The books will be bilingual, filling a need for more authentic Hispanic content for native Spanish speakers. English and Spanish text will be written on side-by-side pages so that bilingual families will be able to enjoy them in whichever language each family member is most comfortable with and those working to learn a second language can enjoy a fun approach to their studies.

Masked Republic’s Director of Development, Hector Rodriguez III, has a background in writing bilingual curriculum for grade-level students. He said, “This collaboration between Masked Republic and Future House truly presents an opportunity to uplift all readers and work toward creating bilingual, bi-literate children who are culturally proficient and embrace diversity.”

“Growing up, I do not remember there being many books with characters with whom I was able to identify,” said Dragon Lee (whose real name is publicly unknown per the long-standing masked lucha libre tradition). “To be part of a series written by and starring Spanish-speaking characters—one that focuses on our culture’s rich traditions both in terms of lucha libre and family—is a real dream come true.”

Dragon Lee is considered one of the greatest high-flying luchadores of the modern era. A multi-time champion in Mexico’s CMLL, Lee is also one of the most popular luchadores in Japan, where he has won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship. In January of 2019, Lee broke through with American audiences like never before when he signed with Ring of Honor. He is currently both the ROH World Television Champion and one half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions and a star of Lucha Libre AAA.

Dragon Lee’s brother Rush is one of Mexico’s top-drawing superstars, having sold out the historic Arena Mexico multiple times throughout the past decade. In 2014, Rush formed “Los Ingobernables,” the wildly popular faction of rudos (rulebreakers/bad guys) many have compared to the popularity of the NWO during the 1990s pro wrestling boom in the U.S. The eldest Muñoz brother had six championship reigns in CMLL, including the World Light Heavyweight Championship, which he held for nearly two years. In late 2018, Rush joined U.S. based Ring of Honor, where he has held the ROH World Championship twice for more than 500 days combined.

Rush, whose real name is William Arturo Muñoz González, is excited to share the books with his son. “My son already wants to follow in my footsteps and become our family’s first third-generation luchador. He is very excited to read about the monster hunting adventures my brothers and I will go on. But, he knows that we take his education very seriously. My wife and I think that the way the books will feature side-by-side Spanish and English will be a great way for him to be learning in two languages at the same time, maybe without even realizing it.”

Dragon Lee and Rush’s brother, currently known in the lucha world as Dralistico, has been a major star in Mexico’s CMLL promotion for the last nine years and made his Lucha Libre AAA debut this past Saturday night, forming the team of “Los Hermanos Lee” with his younger brother.

Masked Republic founder and CEO Ruben Zamora said of the deal, “Growing up, luchadores were my superheroes. We look forward to teaming with Future House to bring an exciting new story world to middle grade readers which will help add to the still underrepresented number of hispanic children’s titles and retain a truly universal appeal.”

The trilogy will be available in print wherever books are sold, including Barnes and Noble, Amazon, and indie bookstores, as well as on all major ebook platforms. The first novel is expected to release in 2023.

About Future House Publishing:

With roots in cinematic storytelling, Future House publishes adult science fiction and fantasy novels, as well as middle grade adventure books that embrace community, liberty, and family. Our books are a unique blend of original and licensed properties, including page-turning stories set in worlds first born in film, tabletop games, and more. Future House Publishing is an imprint of Familius. Our books are represented for TV & Film Development by Kaplan Stahler Agency and are distributed by Workman in partnership with Hachette. Foreign Rights are represented by DropCap Rights Agency.

About Masked Republic®:

Masked Republic, a privately held company, is the first integrated live event, merchandising and media organization uniquely centered in the emerging growth market of lucha libre and dedicated to expanding the sport, deemed an integral part of Mexican culture, beyond the borders of Mexico. The company’s core lines of business include representation of dozens of the biggest stars in the industry, worldwide merchandising through the company’s Legends of Lucha Libre® brand, live event production and creation, management, production and distribution of content across multiple platforms including television, home entertainment, pay-per-view digital media and film. The company is headquartered in San Diego, CA with offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, Mexico City and London. For more information, visit MaskedRepublic.com and follow @MaskedRepublic across social media.

Powell’s POV: Dralistico worked as Dragon Lee before his brother took over the gimmick, which he still uses today. Dralistico also worked as Mistico after the original Mistico went to WWE to work as Sin Cara. And there were two versions of Sin Cara, though Dralistico never portrayed the character. Confused yet? Perhaps the book series will help break things down.