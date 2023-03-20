AEW Dynamite preview: The card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Kenny Omega vs. El Hijo Del Vikingo

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-FTW Champion Hook vs. Stokely Hathaway in a No DQ match

-Toni Storm vs. Sky Blue

-Jon Moxley vs. Stu Grayson

Powell's POV: Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena.