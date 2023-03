CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Barmageddon show that is hosted by Nikki Bella has been renewed for a second season by USA Network. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: Episode five of the first season featured Brie Bella and Sasha Banks. Aside from tolerating a few liquored up celebrities, it looks like a pretty fun and easy gig for Nikki, so congratulations to her on the renewal news.