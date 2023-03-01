AEW wrestler Fuego Del Sol fractured his foot in five places

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestler Fuego Del Sol announced via social media that he fractured his foot in five places during a recent independent match. “The orthopedic said the main ligament around my Lisfranc bone is a little displaced but not completely separated,” Del Sol wrote on his Instagram Page. “So now I have to go see a foot specialist to determine if it needs surgery or if it can heal on its own. If it can heal on its own the recovery is 6-8 weeks because all my bones are in the right spots and the fractures just need time to heal, BUT if I need surgery it could be 3 months.”

Powell’s POV: The 27-year-old Del Sol suffered the injury while working a three-way match at the Supreme Pro Wrestling event on February 19 in Elks Grove, California. Here’s hoping that the injury heals on its own and best of luck to him with his recovery.