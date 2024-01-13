NXT Level Up results (1/12): O’Connor’s review of Tavion Heights vs. Joe Coffey, Amari Miller vs. Jaida Parker, and Joe Gacy vs. Javier Bernal

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 100)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed January 12, 2024 on Peacock/WWE Network

Joe Coffey made his way to the ring as his ‘Gallus’ teammates headed back to the locker room. The broadcast team of Blake Howard and Vic Joseph welcomed us to the show…

1. Joe Coffey vs. Tavion Heights. A stalemate early as both men attempted to tie up. Heights forced Coffey to the mat gaining an early near fall before he was cut off by Coffey who nailed Heights with a backbreaker. Coffey worked on the mid section of Heights but Heights rolled through and looked for a Boston crab but Coffey dropped Heights once more.

Coffey looked for a springboard from the corner but Heights hit Coffey with a high back body drop and a twisted belly to belly suplex for a two count. Coffey looked for the finish but Heights attempted a Boston crab once more and transitioned into an ankle lock. Coffey rolled through and Heights went face first into the turnbuckle. As he turned around, Coffey hit the discus clothesline for the victory.

Joe Coffey defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 5:17.

The commentary team hyped Amari Miller vs. Jaida Parker for after the break…[c]

2. Amari Miller vs. Jaida Parker. Parker and Miller exchanged headlocks as the match started with Miller gaining the early advantage. Miller drove her knees into the back of Parker for a near fall and looked for a sleeper hold from the corner but Parker forced her off and drove her to the canvas.

Parker placed Miller across the middle rope in the turnbuckle and drove her body into Miller for a two count of her own. Moving Miller into the center of the ring, Parker worked on the back before Miller rallied with kicks dropping Parker. Miller looked to finish and rolled up Parker but Parker escaped, grabbed the knee brace and using the advantage drove Miller down to the mat with a strong slam for the win.

Jaida Parker defeated Amari Miller via pinfall in 5:30.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Joe Gacy vs. Javier Bernal. The fans chanted for Gacy as the bell rang. Gacy took Bernal to the mat grabbing the arm and wrist wearing ‘Big Body Javi’ down. Gacy dropped Bernal with a slam for a near fall and looked to finish but Bernal rallied and wore down Gacy with punches and a leg drop for a two count of his own. Gacy dumped Bernal over the top rope and played to the crowd but Bernal dragged him to ringside and hung up Gacy in the ropes with a neckbreaker.

Back in the ring, Bernal wore down Gacy with a sleeper hold. Gacy rolled to the corner and dropped Bernal with a clothesline as he made his way back to his feet. Gacy looked for a pop up powerbomb but Bernal hit a headscissors. Gacy avoided a clothesline but hit the handspring clothesline to put Bernal away on this milestone episode.

Joe Gacy defeated Javier Bernal via pinfall in 6:58.

John’s Ramblings: It was acknowledged on commentary that it was episode 100 of the show but nothing was done to differentiate this milestone episode from any of the others which was a shame. Having Joe Gacy in the main event when he was also in the main event of the very first show was a nice touch though. I’ve enjoyed covering this show from its inception for all of you Dot Net readers. Time has flown by, that’s for sure.