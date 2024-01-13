GCW “No Compadre” results (1/12): Vetter’s review of Mustafa Ali vs. Gringo Loco, Blake Christian vs. Calvin Tankman for the GCW Title, Lio Rush vs. Nick Wayne, Joey Janela vs. Myron Reed

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “No Compadre”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

January 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois at Thalia Hall

This is a nice venue, it’s sold out, and GCW has been to this theater several times. Dave Prazak and Carmen Michael provided commentary. Prazak announced we have a whopping eleven matches tonight.

* It is snowing heavily in the Midwest. Andrade announced a week ago he was off the show, and because of the snow, Matt Cardona, Jack Cartwheel, Tony Deppen and Jonathan Gresham were unable to catch flights into Chicago. So, the lineup is a little unclear and promoter Brett Lauderdale promised some surprises. Carmen Michael is from Alabama and he joked that he wasn’t prepared for this weather.

1. “Violence is Forever” Kevin Ku and Dominic Garrini defeated Davey Bang and August Matthews to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 12:20. Bang and Ku opened. Bang and Matthews dove to the floor but they got caught, and ViF slammed their opponents’ backs onto each other. In the ring, Garrini hit a stiff kick to August’s spine at 2:30, and the champs began working over Matthews. Bang got in and hit a stunner and a springboard-back-elbow on Garrini. Bang hit his moonsault to the floor while Matthews hit a dive through the ropes at 5:30. Garrini hit some rolling forearms. Ku got in and hit a running knee. Bang hit a springboard stunner and an assisted legdrop for a nearfall.

Bang nailed a Frankensteiner at 8:30. They hit a team doublestomp on Garrini for a nearfall, but Ku made the save, and the crowd chanted “Bang Bros!” They set up for Spears Tower, but Ku caught Bang with a kneestrike to the face! ViF hit a doublestomp and Air Raid Crash combo for a believable nearfall, and the crowd popped for the kickout. Bang & Matthews nailed the Spears Tower, and Bang hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall on Ku, but Garrini pulled the ref from the ring at 11:30! Ku nailed a brainbuster on Bang onto the top turnbuckle! ViF nailed the Chasing the Dragon/spine kick-and-brainbuster combo on Bang for the pin. Very good match.

* A video package aired from the last GCW shows in New Jersey two weeks ago.

2. 1 Called Manders and “Bussy” Effy and Allie Katch defeated Colt Cabana, Jimmy Lloyd, and Steph De Lander at 9:12. Cabana is an unannounced surprise! Colt is replacing Matt Cardona, but he cut a “Cardona promo” where he ripped on the crowd and promoter Lauderdale for not getting him a better airline ticket. SDL and Lloyd are wearing Cabana’s singlets (SDL also wearing a T-shirt, obviously.) Cabana and Manders opened. SDL entered and locked up with Manders. We had plenty of Atomic Drops for juvenile humor. Effy’s team hit buttbumps on Cabana’s head at 2:30.

SDL tripped Allie, allowing Cabana to hit a blow on Allie, and the crowd booed Colt! Steph hit a snap suplex on Katch and they were in charge. Cabana kept beating up Katch and he was really getting booed in his hometown Chicago. Effy finally got the hot tag at 6:30 and hit a double Blockbuster. He hit some Helluva Kicks. Effy hit some drop-toe-holds so the heels landed on each other’s crotches. The heels hit some jabs and Dusty Bionic Elbows on Effy. Colt and Lloyd missed Flying Assholes, and Effy immediately hit a Fameasser flying leg lariat on Lloyd for the pin. Okay action.

* Effy got on the mic and called out Mance Warner. “You don’t have the f’n balls to do it while I’m looking,” Effy shouted. Manders looked conflicted, as he has been a long-time teammate with Mance Warner. Emil Jay joined Prazak on commentary.

3. Joey Janela defeated Myron Reed at 15:45. The commentators said it has been nine months since Myron was last in GCW. Standing switches and a feeling-out process. Myron hit an enzuigiri at 2:00. Myron dove through the ropes, but Janela caught him and hit a Death Valley Driver onto the hard wood floor! In the ring, Janela hit some chops and was in charge, and he grounded Reed. Myron nailed a Superkick at 5:30. Myron hit a rope-assisted Blue Thunder Bomb. Myron came off the ropes but Janela caught his legs and nailed a powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:30. They brawled to the floor and up onto the stage, where Janela nailed a DDT, and that sounded awful.

Myron nailed a running flip dive off the stage onto Janela on the floor at 9:00 and that popped the crowd. In the ring, Reed missed a 450 Splash. Janela hit another Death Valley Driver and they were both down. They fought onto the ring apron, where they traded forearm strikes. Reed hit an enzuigiri, then his flying stunner over the top rope to the floor at 12:00. In the ring, Reed hit a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall.They traded more forearm strikes in the middle of the ring. Reed hit his kip-up stunner, then a rope-assisted faceplant for a nearfall at 14:30. Janela hit a buzzsaw kick, then a brainbuster for a believable nearfall. Reed hit a running kick. Janela nailed a Package Piledriver for the pin. Good action.

4. “Bullet Club War Dogs” Gabe Kidd and Alex Coughlin defeated “Los Macizos” Ciclope and Miedo Extremo at 10:35. The BCWD attacked before Emil could finish ring introductions. Gabe hit a piledriver onto the stage just seconds into the match. The BCWD dragged Ciclope into the ring and worked him over. Ciclope hit a spinebuster on Coughlin at 3:00. Miedo tagged in and traded chops with Gabe. Gabe hit a Rebound Lariat; Miedo hit his own clothesline. They got chairs and threw them at each other. Kidd hit Ciclope with an unprotected flying chairshot to the head; that is just unacceptable. They brawled to the floor and hit each other with chairs.

Coughlin hit an impressive gut-wrench suplex for a nearfall at 7:00. Miedo got a wood board from under the ring and that popped the crowd, and he set up a door bridge. Los Macizos hit a Doomsday Device clothesline on Kidd through the door bridge, but Coughlin made the save. Alex hit an impressive double back suplex at 9:30. The BCWD hit their team Muscle Buster on Ciclope for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. The BCWD hit a spike piledriver on Ciclope onto a pile of folded chairs for the pin. Good brawl but I hate those unprotected blows to the head.

* A video package aired of the Nick Gage-Jun Kasai death match.

* Lio Rush came to the ring. He was supposed to fight Jonathan Gresham, so Lio’s opponent is unclear. It’s Nick Wayne! (Wayne was a last-minute replacement in Prestige Wrestling last Friday, too.)

5. Nick Wayne defeated Lio Rush at 14:56. Emil was perplexed, wondering when Nick Wayne arrived at the building. Rush made some lewd hand gestures before they had an intense lockup. Lio slapped Wayne in the face, so Nick returned one. Wayne hit a head0scissors takedown and a European Uppercut at 4:00. Lio hit an enzuigiri. Lio knocked Wayne off the apron to the floor. He slammed Wayne back-first on the ring apron at 6:30. In the ring, Lio hit a clothesline for a nearfall. He stood behind Wayne and hit some crossface blows and he was in charge; he switched to a crossface, but Nick reached the ropes at 8:30.

Wayne hit a flying European Uppercut and they were both down, and the crowd rallied for Nick. Wayne hit a Lethal Injection, then a Sliced Bread for a believable nearfall. Lio hit his own stunner, then he dove through the ropes onto Wayne, with them both landing in the crowd. In the ring, Lio hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 11:30. Lio missed a Final Hour frogsplash. They traded superkicks, then forearm strikes. Wayne hit a Dragon Suplex at 14:00 and they were both down. Lio again went for Final Hour, but Wayne got his knees up. Wayne nailed the Wayne’s World/second-rope fadeaway stunner for the clean pin. That was good stuff.

* We went to a video package sent in from Matt Cardona. He has several title belts hanging on the wall behind him. He said he’s sick of all these ex-WWE guys coming to the indies and leeching off the rising stars. “Who would do something like that?” Cardona said. He’s wearing a suit that I can only describe as DC Joker purple. He called out Nic Nemeth! “Let me remind you, Nic, I am the man who beat you to become WWE intercontiental champion.” He said there is no way that Nemeth is dethroning him. Fun promo.

6. Arez, Demonic Flamita, and Latigo defeated Cole Radrick, Aramis, and Oni El Bendito at 17:21. Radrick is replacing Jack Cartwheel. Bendito had an impressive GCW debut in Los Angeles recently; he’s bigger than your average luchador; think a young (thin) La Parka in size. Flamita and Aramis opened; Aramis wore white tonight. Flamita is wider and he dropped Aramis with shoulder tackles. Aramis hit a headscissors at 2:00. Latigo and Radrick squared off. Radrick did a cartwheel to honor Jack Cartwheel and it got a silly pop. Arez entered and battled Bendito. Aramis hit an impressive springboard huracanrana. Cole’s technicos team hit simultaneous dives to the floor at 4:30.

Flamita hit a nice mid-ring Spanish Fly on Bendito for a nearfall. The rudos worked over Aramis. They hit some loud chops on Radrick in the corner. Flamita hit a Helluva Kick for a nearfall at 7:30. Radrick hit a springboard head-scissors takedown. Aramis hit some cool armdrag spots, then a dive through the ropes onto Flamita. Radrick hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor at 9:30. Bendito hit a double-jump twisting Asai Moonsault; you just have to see it! In the ring, Flamita hit a Tiger Driver on Bendito for a nearfall. Radrick hit his springboard stunner. Latigo hit a Lungblower on Radrick. Aramis tied up Latigo’s legs, but Arez entered and whipped Aramis to break it up at 12:00.

Arez hit his series of kicks on Aramis, then a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, but Bendito made the save. Bendito hit an impressive wheelbarrow suplex. Flamita and Bendito traded chops. Bendito hit a hard superkick on Flamita; Flamita hit a Death Valley Driver, and suddenly all six were down at 15:00. Flamita hit a moonsault to the floor. Latigo hit a flip dive to the floor. Arez and Aramis hit a dive spot off the apron to the floor and everyone was down. In the ring, Arez hit a top-rope doublestomp on Aramis, then a pump-handle sit-out powerbomb for a believable nearfall; I thought that was it. Flamita hit an assisted frogsplash on Aramis for the pin. That was a blast. Fans pelted them with money.

* Another video package, this one showing Miedo Extremo winning the NGI death match tournament, but he lost to Blake Christian the next night.

7. Blake Christian (w/Shane Mercer) defeated Calvin Tankman to retain the GCW World Title at 15:34. I have seen Tankman-Blake in N.C.-based Deadlock Pro Wrestling a couple years ago. Tankman came out to a babyface pop; I’m not used to that! I love the pairing of the muscular Mercer as Blake’s henchmen; it feels like HBK and Diesel. The crowd chanted “new champ!” at Tankman. Calvin is legit about twice Blake’s weight. Blake dove at Calvin’s leg, but Calvin easily picked him up and tossed him to the mat, and Blake regrouped on the floor. In the ring, Blake hurt his arm on a clothesline attempt, but Calvin immediately knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:30. Calvin hit a crossbody block for a nearfall.

Blake hit a Fosbury Flop to the floor; Calvin initally caught him, but Blake hit a DDT onto the floor. In the ring, Calvin caught Blake coming off the ropes, and Calvin hit a clothesline. Mercer grabbed Tankman’s ankle and Blake chop-blocked the knee at 5:00, and he began working over the left leg. Calvin reached the ropes, but Shane punched him in the face. They got back to their feet, where Calvin hit some hard chops. Calvin nailed a brainbuster for a nearfall at 8:30, then a Jackhammer for a nearfall. Blake hit a dropkick on the damaged knee and went back to focusing on it.

Blake tried to hit the Stomp to the head, but Calvin wouldn’t go down. Calvin hit a backbreaker over his knee. Blake hit a forearm to the back of the head. Calvin set up for the Rikishi Driver but Blake fought free. Blake nailed a Lethal Injection for a nearfall at 12:00 and they were both down. Blake avoided a spinning back fist, but Calvin caught him with a forearm strike. Calvin hit a sit-out swinging piledriver move for a believable nearfall, and the crowd chanted “new champ!” Blake hit running knees to the back of the head.

Calvin hit the spinning back fist as Blake came off the ropes. Mercer jumped in the ring and attacked Calvin; GCW doesn’t have disqualifications, which makes you wonder why he waited so long to do this. Mercer nailed Moonsault and Battery/second-rope fallaway slam on Calvin! That is a big man to do that move on! Blake crawled over and covered Tankman for the tainted pin. Good big man/little man match, but their prior DPW match was a bit better.

* Before Shane Mercer and Blake Christian could even celebrate, Alec Price hit the ring! We have an unadvertised scramble match! Blake joined Prazak on commentary. (Price wrestled in Massachusetts on Thursday so a bit of a surprise he made it here.)

8. Shane Mercer defeated Joshua Bishop, Alec Price, Brayden Toon, Golden Dragon, and Parrow in a six-way scramble at 10:54. This might be the most combined weight in a six-way GCW scramble as we have three really big men here, and Brayden isn’t tiny, either. Everyone beat up Mercer at the bell. Mercer hit a Guerrilla Press on Price. Mercer clotheslined himself and Bishop to the floor. Parrow hit a double chokeslam. At 1:30 we heard “Welcome to the Jungle” and out came Microman to be a seventh man! Okay this is absurd as he got in the ring opposite Parrow, and the crowd chanted “holy shit!” Microman hit a headbutt to Parrow’s groin. Mercer hit a suplex on Parrow.

Price kicked Microman, which earned a loud boo. Microman hit a huracanrana, and he bit Price on the butt. Microman hit a 619 on Price. Microman hit a back suplex on Toon. (Obviously, Toon did all the work on that move.) Microman hit a Vader Bomb. Bishop hit a Black Hole Slam. Parrow and Bishop stood across from each other, so Microman got between them. They tossed him back and forth like a hot potato. Parrow hit a second-rope dive to the floor on everyone at 6:30. Meanwhile, Microman and Price brawled into the balcony! Microman ‘tossed’ Price to the lower level. Microman then dove off the opera box/balcony onto everyone on the floor.

In the ring, Mercer hit a hard kick on Microman! Bishop hit a Razor’s Edge on Mercer. Toon hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Parrow hit a Buckle Bomb on Price, then a fallaway slam on Toon at 9:30. Parrow hit a sit-out piledriver on Price. Parrow and Bishop brawled to the floor and to the back. Meanwhile, Mercer hit the Moonsault and Battery on Toon for the pin. I am not a fan of wrestlers selling like this for Microman but the crowd loved it. (It’s funny because I truly did write about all the massive guys in this match, thinking how unusual this was, before Microman joined the fray.)

9. Rina Yamashita defeated John Wayne Murdoch to retain the GCW Ultraviolent Title at 8:11. Of course, JWM is much bigger than she is. She has been champion for more than 500 days. She appeared in the balcony and she leapt onto Murdoch on the floor, so I start the clock there. I dislike ultraviolent matches, but I really hate intergender hardcore matches. She was bleeding early on, and he nailed a chairshot to her unprotected head; that is so stupid and reckless. She grabbed him in the groin at 5:30, then hit a German Suplex. She hit a series of punches to the groin, then a Razor’s Edge through a door bridge for the pin. Yuck.

* A video package aired of the GCW Rumble, where it appeared Effy won, only for Mance Warner to show up and toss Effy to win it.

10. Mance Warner vs. Dan the Dad ended in a draw at 6:24. As shown in the prior clip, Mance has become more savage and vicious in the past two months; he came out first, got on the mic and ripped into the crowd. The bell rang, but Dan then got on the mic, and said “I love you, son, but when you turned your back on Effy, when you turned your back on your brother, you turned your back on me.” Dan got a beer, and he poured it into his coffee cup. He said they were going to share a beer and put this behind them. Mance took a drink but then he spit it in Dan’s face and began stomping on him.

Dan hit his jab punches. Dan hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 3:30. Mance hit a clothesline, then a chokeslam, then a kneestrike to the head. He threw a chair at Dan; he left the ring and came back with a chain. He got in the ring and he choked Dan with it. Effy hit the ring, holding a chair, and the crowd popped. Effy and Dan fought. The ref called for the bell. (I thought GCW didn’t have disqualifications?) Mance went to the floor to leave, but Effy dove onto him, and they brawled on the floor, and up onto the balcony. Mance tried to toss Effy to the floor but Allie Katch and Manders made the save and separated them. Effy got on the mic and challenged Mance to a match in Tampa on Jan. 26.

11. Mustafa Ali defeated Gringo Loco at 20:50. Both men are Chicago natives. Ali came out last, and he was surrounded by six guys in black suits and sunglasses and ear pieces; they are his Secret Service, and the crowd chanted, “Ali!” then “Welcome back!” They shook hands and hugged. They opened with offense while in a knucklelock. Ali went for a head-scissors takedown but Loco landed on his feet at 3:00. They traded armdrags. Ali patted Loco on the head, which ticked Loco off. Ali shoved Loco; Loco hit a chop, then a sideslam for a nearfall at 5:30, and he grounded Ali. Loco hit a sit-out piledriver move for a nearfall. Ali fired back with a clothesline at 8:00.

Ali hit a standing neckbreaker. Loco rolled to the floor, so Ali dove through the ropes onto Loco, and they landed deep in the crowd. Ali nailed a top-rope flip dive to the floor. Loco slammed Ali’s back onto the ring apron. In the ring, Ali hit some superkicks, then a German Suplex for a nearfall at 12:00. He missed a top-rope 450 Splash. Loco hit a top-rope fadeaway stunner, then a Rikishi Driver piledriver for a believable nearfall. Loco missed a top-rope moonsault. Ali immediately hit a tornado DDT at 14:00. Ali hit a tornado DDT off the apron and through a door bridge on the floor! In the ring, Ali nailed a top-rope 450 Splash for a believable nearfall.

Ali hit a 450 Splash onto Loco’s left arm, and Loco cradled the damaged arm. Ali began hitting stiff kicks on the arm and got booed! Loco hit a clothesline. Ali hit a superkick. Loco hit his top-rope twisting Canadian Destroyer for a believable nearfall at 18:30. They fought on the ropes in the corner, and Loco hit the top-rope inverted Spanish Fly where they both land stomach-first, and Loco got a nearfall. Ali applied a Koji Clutch on the mat! Loco passed out. (Ali won with this move in France last weekend, too!) A very good match to conclude a very good show. Prazak stressed that Loco didn’t tap out.

* Ali got on the mic. He got on the mic and said he was an alternate for the Cruiserweight Classic. He said that training with Loco is what got him to “tear it up” in the Cruiserweight Classic and become the heart and soul of 205 Live.

Final Thoughts: A very good show, especially with all the last-minute cancelations, so I will definitely applaud promoter Brett Lauderdale for his work to make this happen. I will narrowly give Ali-Loco best match, even though the crowd wasn’t as loud as I expected. The lucha six-man was a blast and earns second best, ahead of LIo-Wayne for third. A very good Janela-Myron Reed match and Blake-Tankman match were entertaining enough for honorable mention.

A message to Ciclope and Rina Yamashita: taking a chairshot to your head without getting your hands up doesn’t make you tough. It makes you stupid. You will regret the collective blows to the head over the course of your career. Have we learned nothing from the lessons of Mick Foley or Chris Benoit? Shame on Brett Lauderdale for allowing this to happen, too.

Despite what I wrote in the prior paragraph, this was a very good show and they should be applauded for making this happen when wrestlers were dropping out because of flight cancellations.