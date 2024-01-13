NJPW Battle in the Valley lineup: The card for tonight’s New Japan World event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley event that will be held tonight in San Jose, California at San Jose Civic.

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay

-Shingo Takagi vs. Jon Moxley in a No DQ match

-Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd for the Continental Crown Championship

-Matt Riddle and a mystery partner vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito

-Giulia vs. Trish Adora for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship

-El Phantasmo and Hikuleo vs. Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles

-TJP vs. David Finlay

-Mascara Dorada and Volador Jr. vs. Rocky Romero and Soberano Jr.

-Jacob Fatu, Fred Rosser, and Shota Umino vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson

-(Pre-Show) Viva Van vs. Stephanie Vaquer

-(Pre-Show) Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy

Powell’s POV: A strong lineup with a terrific main event on paper. The pre-show starts at 8:30CT/9:30ET and the main card begins at 9CT/10ET on NJPWworld.com.