NJPW Battle in the Valley lineup: The card for tonight’s New Japan World event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Battle in the Valley event that will be held tonight in San Jose, California at San Jose Civic.
-Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
-Shingo Takagi vs. Jon Moxley in a No DQ match
-Eddie Kingston vs. Gabe Kidd for the Continental Crown Championship
-Matt Riddle and a mystery partner vs. Zack Sabre Jr. and Bad Dude Tito
-Giulia vs. Trish Adora for the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship
-El Phantasmo and Hikuleo vs. Alex Coughlin and Clark Connors for the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles
-TJP vs. David Finlay
-Mascara Dorada and Volador Jr. vs. Rocky Romero and Soberano Jr.
-Jacob Fatu, Fred Rosser, and Shota Umino vs. Tom Lawlor, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson
-(Pre-Show) Viva Van vs. Stephanie Vaquer
-(Pre-Show) Matt Vandagriff vs. Goldy
Powell’s POV: A strong lineup with a terrific main event on paper. The pre-show starts at 8:30CT/9:30ET and the main card begins at 9CT/10ET on NJPWworld.com.
Hey Jason this show is actually on Triller TV not new japan world