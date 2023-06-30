What's happening...

Bayley on her Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestlers, when the UK fans started singing “Hey Bayley”

June 30, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

If NXT Takeover London was the creation of “Hey, Bayley” chants: “I believe so. I was talking about that with somebody else. I think that was the first time it really came about. And then it kind of trickled in other live events when we came here, it even trickled a little bit to the states like Detroit and Chicago, and tried to do it wasn’t quite the same.”

Her Mount Rushmore of female pro wrestlers: “Sasha Banks, Lita, Trish Stratus. The last one always changes but right now, I’m gonna say Chyna. It always changes but she’s up there.”

Bayley also commented on returning to London, England, and more.

