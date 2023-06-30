Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact in 60 returning

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Eddie Edwards

-Jonathan Gresham vs. Angels

