WWE Elimination Chamber lineup: The card for Sunday’s event featuring a pair of Elimination Chamber matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Elimination Chamber event that will be held on Sunday in Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. The Miz vs. Jeff Hardy in an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship.

-Roman Reigns defends the WWE Universal Championship against the Elimination Chamber winner.

-Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso vs. Cesaro vs. King Corbin vs. Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens in an Elimination Chamber match for a WWE Universal Championship match.

-Asuka vs. Lacey Evans for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Keith Lee vs. Riddle in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship.

