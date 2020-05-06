05/06 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. “Le Sex Gods” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Street Fight, AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian in a non-title match, Cody vs. Joey Janela, the build to AEW Double Or Nothing

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Kenny Omega and Matt Hardy vs. “Le Sex Gods” Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Street Fight, AEW Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian in a non-title match, Cody vs. Joey Janela, the build to AEW Double Or Nothing, and more (33:17)…

Click here for the May 6 AEW Dynamite audio review.

