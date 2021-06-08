What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s Takeover go-home show

June 8, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Karrion Kross, Adam Cole, Pete Dunne, Kyle O’Reilly, Johnny Gargano face off before their NXT Championship match at Sunday’s Takeover special.

-Ember Moon vs. Dakota Kai.

-Austin Theory vs. Oney Lorcan.

-Musical performer Poppy returns.

Powell’s POV: This episode will feature the final push for Sunday’s NXT Takeover In Your House. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.