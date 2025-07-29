NXT TV, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Will Pruett, Scott Steiner, Sonny Onoo, Lou Albano, Harold Sakata, Brian Lawler

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Ethan Page vs. Santino Marella for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT event in Orlando. If you go to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s NXT television show finished with A as the top choice by 58 percent of our voters. B finished second with 15 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net co-senior staffer Will Pruett.

-Scott Steiner (Scott Rechsteiner) is 63.

-Sonny Onoo is 63.

-The late Lou Albano was born on July 29, 1933. He died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.

-The late Harold Sakata died of liver cancer at age 62 on July 29, 1982. Sakata was best known for playing the “Oddjob” character in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-The late Brian Lawler took his own life at age 46 on July 29, 2018. He worked as Brian Christopher and Grand Master Sexay.