WWE Smackdown poll results for the Elimination Chamber go-home edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The February 19 edition of Friday Night Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade with 37 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade. It was a solid go-home show for Elimination Chamber. You can vote in our post show polls after WWE Raw, NXT, AEW Dynamite, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.